When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in 2020, many people lost their jobs as companies laid-off employees to try to cut their losses. Over the course of the past year or so, many of those jobs have come back. But in Western New York, there are still some cities and towns that have unemployment rates higher than the rest of the region. Some areas have been hard-hit and weren't able to bounce back. Take a look at this year compared to last year. Here are the top 5 cities (towns) in WNY that have the highest unemployment rates as of November 2021.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO