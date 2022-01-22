ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Championship roundup: Fulham sink Stoke to go eight points clear at top

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
Bobby Decordova-Reid celebrates his matchwinning goal for Fulham at Stoke.

Fulham extended their lead at the top of the Championship with a thrilling 3-2 win at Stoke.

There was an explosive start inside two minutes, with Rodrigo Muniz cancelling out D’Margio Wright-Phillips’ first senior goal for Stoke. Fábio Carvalho’s eighth goal of the season put Fulham ahead after 33 minutes.

Lewis Baker levelled with a 58th-minute debut goal following his free transfer from Chelsea, but Bobby Decordova-Reid smashed home to secure Fulham’s fourth straight win.

Nearest challengers Bournemouth are eight points adrift of the Cottagers after a surprise 1-0 home defeat by Hull. Ryan Longman curled home the winner 13 minutes from time to steer the Tigers away from relegation danger.

Albert Adomah struck late on as fourth-placed QPR won 2-1 at Coventry. Andre Gray’s early opener was cancelled out by Jordan Shipley just after the break before Adomah made it four consecutive league wins for the Hoops.

West Brom stay fifth as their late show accounted for Peterborough 3-0 at The Hawthorns. Cédric Kipré, with his first Albion goal, Karlan Grant and Grady Diangana saw off Posh with goals in the final 12 minutes.

Danny Ward scored a hat-trick as Huddersfield won 4-3 at Reading. Six goals came in an action-packed first half, with Lucas João’s early opener for the Royals wiped out by goals from Danel Sinani and Ward. George Puscas equalised before Ward restored Huddersfield’s lead after 25 minutes with his second. Michael Morrison levelled on the stroke of half-time, but Ward won it for the Terriers eight minutes into the second period.

Chris Martin scored twice as Bristol City came from behind to beat Cardiff 3-2 in an eventful Severnside derby. James Collins headed Cardiff in front from new loan signing Tommy Doyle’s 31st-minute cross, but the Robins were level inside 60 seconds when Martin curled home from 15 yards. Martin and Andreas Weimann gave the hosts a two-goal cushion before Max Watters grabbed a last-minute consolation for Cardiff.

Birmingham claimed a first win since the end of November with a 2-1 home victory over Barnsley. Loan signing Onel Hernández and Scott Hogan scored either side of the break before Victor Adeboyejo pulled one back for the Tykes.

Sheffield United beat 10-man Luton 2-0 at Bramall Lane. Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson were on target in the space of three minutes just after half-time and Luton’s misery was completed by the dismissal of Reece Burke for a professional foul.

Ryan Manning’s thunderbolt saw Swansea defeat Preston 1-0, the Welsh club’s first victory in five games. Blackpool were also 1-0 winners as Shayne Lavery’s second-half goal was enough to beat Millwall.

