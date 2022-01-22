WPSU Jazz Archive - 1/22/22

Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on. Metal Edge is now owned by Project M, the company behind other music and culture outlets including Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Goldmine, Inked and the Hard Times. At present, Metal Edge will be online only, and they’re kicking off with an exclusive feature on bassist Nikki Sixx...

