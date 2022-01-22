ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

WPSU Jazz Archive - 1/22/22

By WPSU
wpsu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on January 21, 2022, and hosted...

radio.wpsu.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Review: Zac Harmon's new set mixes blues with other genres

Suffice it to say that when you’ve produced hits by legends such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and Carlos Santana, you don’t need to waste your time on any ordinary guitarist. Grammy-winning producer Jim Gaines, who also has produced pop acts such as Huey Lewis and the News, sees something special in Texas-based bluesman Zac Harmon and that’s great for us, the listeners.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs Captures a Classic Vibe in New ‘Jealousy’ Video

FKA Twigs embraces a classic throwback aesthetic in the new music video for “Jealousy,” a track featuring Rema off her recent mixtape, Caprisongs.  The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, has a late-Eighties/early-Nineties feel, jumping between sequences of FKA Twigs performing the song and dancing alongside a small troupe, and black-and-white footage of Rema delivering his verse solo. The choreography in the clip was handled by Twigs’ regular collaborator, Kash Powell.  “Jealousy” is the latest Caprisongs track FKA Twigs has released a music video for, following “Meta Angel” and “Tears in the Club,” her collaboration with the Weeknd. Caprisongs was released Jan. 14...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Pepper
Person
Al Di Meola
Person
Hank Jones
Person
Betty Carter
Person
Chet Baker
Person
Branford Marsalis
Person
Joe Henderson
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Keith Jarrett
Person
Billie Holiday
Q 105.7

Musicians Take Sides in Neil Young vs Spotify Battle

Musicians have taken sides in the ongoing discourse surrounding Neil Young’s battle with Spotify. Young made headlines on Jan. 24 when he demanded his music be pulled from Spotify due to the streaming site’s support for The Joe Rogan Experience, a popular podcast which has been scrutinized for promoting lies about COVID-19 vaccines.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Metal Edge Magazine Returns as Website, Archive of Classic Hard Rock Interviews

Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on. Metal Edge is now owned by Project M, the company behind other music and culture outlets including Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Goldmine, Inked and the Hard Times. At present, Metal Edge will be online only, and they’re kicking off with an exclusive feature on bassist Nikki Sixx...
ENTERTAINMENT
lightning100.com

the615 – 1/17/22

This week on the615 Casey introduces our new Local Artist of the Week, Twen! You’ll also hear tracks from Sundaws, Tim McNary, Theos Wall, and many more. Tune in every Monday and Saturday from 6pm to 8pm for the615! Special thanks to our sponsors Daddy’s Dogs, H.O.M.E., and Zero to 60 by AGD!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Wpsu Jazz Archive#The Wpsu Jazz Show#Chet Baker Art Pepper#Joe Henderson Sting
wyso.org

The Outside - 1/16/22

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:. (from The Intimate Landscape) | Drag City | Bandcamp. Ben Chasny - Dust in the Ravine. (from The Intimate Landscape) |...
ENTERTAINMENT
LSU Reveille

High Score 1/22/22

Katy Perry (feat. Snoop Dogg) Estelle & Kanye West (Activision) 2pac, Roger Troutman. Dr. Dre, B.o.B. & Bruno Mars (Activision)
MUSIC
lightning100.com

615 Saturday – 1/22/22

ELEL – UFO. Sad Astronauts – This is Gonna Hurt Me More Than It Hurts You. Theo Wall – Why Are You Wearing an Abercrombie Sweater. Zachary Williams – Game For Guessing (feat. Robert Ellis) Mandatory Leisure Group – 2am. Vinnie Paolizzi – Annie Howell...
TV & VIDEOS
Praise 106.1

Multi Grammy Nominee, Dante Bowe Performs “Joyful” on The Tameron Hall Show

Platinum selling gospel artist Dante Bowe stops by “Tamron Hall” for the first time. From dealing with childhood trauma to homelessness, the Grammy-nominated singer opens up about his journey and difficulties he faced along the way. Five-time Grammy nominated artist, Dante Bowe, brought “Joy” to the Tamron Hall Show with an exclusive interview to discuss […]
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Joan Jett Unveils New Guitar Collaboration With Epiphone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Epiphone has teamed up with rock legend Joan Jett on the Joan Jett Olympic Special, a new guitar designed for both beginners and pros alike. Available at Sam Ash Music, this lightweight model is inspired by Joan’s go-to Gibson Melody Maker, the same guitar she’s used since 1977 and on all her hits, including “I Love Rock n’ Roll,” “Bad Reputation” and “Do You Want to Touch Me?” Epiphone Buy: Joan Jett Olympic Special Guitar at $549 The special-edition guitar features a pure aged classic...
ELECTRONICS
Vibe

Peter Robbins, Voice of Charlie Brown, Dead By Suicide At 65

Peter Robbins, the voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown during the ’60s, has passed away at 65. Robbins’ family informed Fox 5 San Diego on Tuesday (Jan. 25) that the actor had died by suicide last week. Born in 1956, Robbins began voicing the role of Charlie Brown at the age of 9 after starting his career as a child performer. Providing the voice of the beloved “blockhead” on numerous Peanuts specials, beginning with A Boy Named Charlie Brown in 1963, Robbins would appear in several Peanuts specials, including A Charlie Brown Christmas; It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown; and the 1969...
CELEBRITIES
wpsu.org

WPSU Blues Archive - 1/22/22

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on January 22, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from Bob Brozman, Seth Walker, Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans, The Black Keys, Roosevelt Sykes, Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, Chris Smither, North Mississippi Allstars, Omar Coleman, Guitar Slim, Johnny “Guitar” Watson, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Keb’ Mo’, Jimmy Witherspoon, The Allman Brothers Band, Mary Flower, Robert Johnson, Junior Wells, Barebones, and more.
MUSIC
lightning100.com

the615 – 1/24/22

Ozwald are introduced as our new Local Artist of the Week on this week’s episode of the615. Casey also spins tracks from Okey Dokey, Joy Oladokun, Old Crow Medicine Show, and many more. Tune in every Monday and Saturday from 6pm to 8pm for the615! Special thanks to our sponsors Daddy’s Dogs, H.O.M.E., and Zero to 60 by AGD!
ENTERTAINMENT
wyso.org

The Outside - 1/23/22

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:. (from In/Out/In) | Three Lobed Recordings | Bandcamp. Adrian Knight - Damn The Flood. (from Damn The Flood) | Regional Attraction...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy