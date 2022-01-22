WPSU Jazz Archive - 1/22/22

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on January 22, 2022 and hosted by Max Spiegel. The show features tracks from Bob Brozman, Seth Walker, Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans, The Black Keys, Roosevelt Sykes, Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, Chris Smither, North Mississippi Allstars, Omar Coleman, Guitar Slim, Johnny “Guitar” Watson, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Keb’ Mo’, Jimmy Witherspoon, The Allman Brothers Band, Mary Flower, Robert Johnson, Junior Wells, Barebones, and more.
