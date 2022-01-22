ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Worst No. 1 seed ever'? Tennessee Titans might be a statistical unicorn in NFL playoffs

By Gentry Estes, Nashville Tennessean
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

I’ve got something to share, Tennessee Titans fans. But before I do, I’d like to remind you: Computers lack human emotion.

They don’t hate your team. They’re just unimpressed by it.

Deeply unimpressed.

So much that if Titans make a run to win the Super Bowl in the coming weeks, it’ll be one of the more statistically improbable feats in NFL history. No exaggeration. That’s what the numbers are saying, and not just one. It’s pretty much all of them.

As FiveThirtyEight contributor Michael Salfino wrote in a Dec. 27 chat : “I think we’d all agree that Tennessee’s record is a miracle, and I don’t mean that in a good way.”

“We” likely doesn't mean “you," the Titans fan reading this column. But elsewhere, widely differing opinions on the Titans' playoff hopes are likely based on how much stock a person puts into advanced metrics in gauging NFL teams.

Entering this weekend’s AFC divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals, FiveThirtyEight has the Titans with a 10% chance to win the Super Bowl, behind the lower-seeded Kansas City Chiefs (25%) and Buffalo Bills (12%).

For the Titans, that’s fairly generous. Because ESPN’s power index rankings have the Titans (12-5) ranked 13th in the NFL, behind the Seattle Seahawks (7-10), Indianapolis Colts (9-8) and Los Angeles Chargers (9-8).

NFL PLAYOFFS : Picks for football's divisional playoff games

BUFFALO : Why Josh Allen is the perfect QB for the Bills

And have you ever heard of DVOA ?

Developed by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders , DVOA — which stands for Defense-adjusted Value Over Average —  measures play-by-play efficiency to determine a team’s strength. A 15% DVOA, for instance, means a team is 15% stronger than the average NFL team. A minus-15% DVOA means a team is 15% worse than average.

This regular season, the Dallas Cowboys (30.9%) had the NFL’s best DVOA.

The Titans (minus-3%) were 20th.

“By DVOA, they have the worst regular season of any No. 1 or No. 2 seed as far back as our numbers go, which is 1983,” Schatz said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x664M_0dt1Htbh00
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Houston Texans defensive end Jordan Jenkins (50) during the third quarter at NRG Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston, Texas. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Only two teams, Schatz told me, have made the Super Bowl after a season with a negative DVOA, and both lost the final game: The 2003 Carolina Panthers and 2008 Arizona Cardinals.

Sounds bad when you say it that way.

But take heart: There are good reasons these Titans could prove a statistical unicorn.

The first is the No. 1 seed itself. Doesn’t matter how they got it, just that they did.

“If you luck your way into the No. 1 seed, you get the advantages of being the No. 1 seed,” Schatz said. "We don’t get to take that away from them. … You don’t get the No. 1 seed based on my ratings. So they get the advantages, and that’s a good thing."

Another reason is equally obvious from this Titans season. As Schatz said, “The injuries explain a lot."

The Titans arrive at the playoffs as rested and healthy as they’ve been all season. And DVOA is a reflection of what the Titans were, not necessarily a forecast of what they could be with Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Bud Dupree all healthy and participating.

Their season-long offensive DVOA was 20th, but Schatz found that in games where just the receivers Brown and Jones were out there together – not counting a poor Week 1 loss to the Cardinals – the Titans’ offensive DVOA was third-best in the NFL.

“When I started talking about this, I used the words, ‘They are the worst No. 1 seed ever,'" Schatz said. "I don’t want to use that phrase anymore, because there’s no doubt the injuries played a role."

Factoring in injured players, Schatz said, these Titans would probably fall close to their No. 10-ranked DVOA in 2019, when they made an AFC title game run.

“If you think of the offense as being the offense with Brown, Jones and Henry, then the Titans are nowhere near the worst No. 1 seed ever,” Schatz said.

“But they’re also nowhere near the Chiefs and the Bills.”

Ah, that’s really what we’ve been talking about, isn’t it? The Chiefs and Bills? The “real” AFC title game, as many are going to call this weekend’s other divisional matchup? Though the Titans beat both this season at Nissan Stadium, they’d surely be a home underdog in any AFC title game rematch.

Perhaps you’ve decided these metrics are all hooey and not worth your concern. If so, first off, thank you for reading this far. And secondly, I’ll tell you something else that might help:

The advanced metrics don’t like the Bengals, either.

Remember ESPN’s power index having the Titans 13th? The Bengals are 14th. Their DVOA was 17th, not much better than the Titans, either.

“I like the Titans in this game,” Schatz said, “especially when you consider the advantage of having the bye week. I think the line (of 3½ points) is a little too low, honestly.”

See, there you go.

The smartest of the smart money may be starting to come around a bit on the Titans. Their computers, on the other hand, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Reach Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'Worst No. 1 seed ever'? Tennessee Titans might be a statistical unicorn in NFL playoffs

Comments / 9

5tewy 6riffin
6d ago

So they beat Buffalo, KC, SFO and LA…..four of the seven other teams left. Riddled with injuries. Hmmmmm

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Julio Jones
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Titans#Playoff Games#American Football#Afc#The Cincinnati Bengals#Kansas City Chiefs#Espn#The Seattle Seahawks#Indianapolis Colts#Buffalo#Football Outsiders#Defense
FanSided

Major Jaguars mistake on Byron Leftwich impacts Buccaneers future

The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

369K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy