Cleveland, OH

Crews repairing two water main breaks in Cleveland

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8jq6_0dt1Hsiy00

Cleveland Water crews are working to repair two water main breaks in the city Saturday morning.

The first one is over on Union Avenue. The road is closed between East 93rd Street and East 98th Street.

The other break is at Collamer and Euclid avenues. Water from that break was traveling downhill and pooling near Woodworth Avenue and East 152nd Street, Cleveland Water officials said.

Crews have isolated both leaks and are working on repairs.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully in the area.

