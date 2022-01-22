ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal dealt massive Dusan Vlahovic transfer blow as Juventus ‘launch £50m bid with Fiorentina striker keen on move’

By Ian Tuckey
 6 days ago
ARSENAL'S hopes of landing Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic have plunged again amid claims Juventus have bid £50milion.

The Gunners are reportedly willing to make Vlahovic their second-highest paid player but it's thought he fancies a move to Turin more.

Dusan Vlahovic reportedly favours joining Juventus, and Arsenal's hopes of recruiting him have dipped further after the Italian giants bid for him Credit: Rex

Frustrated Arsenal are said to have given Vlahovic a deadline to decide.

But it might not be good news, as Italian outlet TuttoSport say Juventus have taken a dramatic step forward with their first major offer for the 21-year-old.

Tottenham and especially Newcastle could also be hovering.

But Juve are now even stronger favourites to recruit him.

There were even suggestions last week Vlahovic had agreed terms with the Serie A giants as early as October.

But that speculation faded when La Nazione reported Arsenal were willing to pay him £300,000 a week.

Only deposed ex-skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earns more at the Emirates - with £350k.

And Aubameyang, plus Alexandre Lacazette, are the frontmen Gunners boss Mikel Arteta needs long-term replacements for.

Serbian hero Vlahovic has hit 17 goals in 21 Serie A matches in his best season yet for Fiorentina.

And club director Joe Barone has accepted he could be sold this month.

Before Saturday's claims of a bid from Juve, Barone told La Nazione: “Some English clubs have made contact, but there is no agreement yet. We are open [to selling]."

