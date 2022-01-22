ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Joe vs Carole’: ‘Tiger King’-inspired TV series starring Kate McKinnon gets first trailer

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 6 days ago

Peacock has released the first trailer for “Joe vs Carole,” an upcoming scripted drama series based on the events that inspired the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic: Tiger King,” and Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries.

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

