Cancer

Onvansertib Plus FOLFIRI/Bevacizumab Generates Meaningful Responses in KRAS-Mutant mCRC

By Nichole Tucker
 6 days ago

Onvansertib in combination with irinotecan, fluorouracil, and folinic acid, plus bevacizumab, demonstrated encouraging efficacy and was well-tolerated in patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer. Onvansertib in combination with irinotecan, fluorouracil (5-FU), and folinic acid (leucovorin; FOLFIRI), plus bevacizumab (Avastin), demonstrated encouraging efficacy and was well-tolerated in patients with KRAS-mutated...

The Press

Cardiff Oncology Announces New Data from Lead Clinical Program in KRAS-mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Showing Robust Objective Response Rate and Progression Free Survival

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced new data from its lead clinical program evaluating onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) FOLFIRI/bevacizumab for second-line treatment of patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). A subset of these data will be featured in a poster presented by Dr. Heinz-Josef Lenz, principal investigator, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCOGI) on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
CANCER
Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Demonstrates Sustained Efficacy in HER2+ mCRC

Trastuzumab deruxtecan demonstrated durable responses and a safety profile that was consistent with findings from the primary analysis of the phase 2 DESTINY-CRC01 trial in pretreated patients with HER2-expressing metastatic colorectal cancer, according to updated results of the study. Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu; T-DXd) demonstrated durable responses and a safety profile...
CANCER
Dr. Bekaii-Saab on the Updated Results of the KRYSTAL-1 Trial in KRAS G12C+ GI Cancers

Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, discusses the updated results of the ongoing phase 1/2 KRYSTAL-1 trial in KRAS G12C-mutated gastrointestinal cancers, including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, professor of medicine, consultant, medical oncologist, leader, Gastrointestinal Cancer Program, medical director, Cancer Clinical Research Office, vice chair and section...
CANCER
Adagrasib Monotherapy Elicits High Rates of Disease Control in KRAS-Mutated PDAC and Other GI Malignancies

Adagrasib monotherapy demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in patients with previously treated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other non–colorectal gastrointestinal tumors that harbor KRAS G12C mutations. Adagrasib monotherapy demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in patients with previously treated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and other non–colorectal gastrointestinal tumors that harbor KRAS G12C mutations,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Regorafenib Plus Pembrolizumab Misses PFS End Point in Microsatellite Stable CRC

Pembrolizumab plus regorafenib failed to demonstrate a significant improvement in progression-free survival in pretreated patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSSCRC), missing the primary end point of the phase 1/2 trial. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus regorafenib (Stivarga) failed to demonstrate a significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in pretreated patients with...
CANCER
Dr. Weiss on the Design of the KRYSTAL-10 Trial in KRAS G12C-Mutated CRC

Jared Weiss, MD, discusses ​the design of the phase 3 KRYSTAL-10 trial in KRAS G12C-mutated unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer. Jared Weiss, MD, associate professor of medicine, Division of Oncology, Department of Medicine, University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine, associate director of finance, UNC Lineberger Clinical Protocol Office, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses ​the design of the phase 3 KRYSTAL-10 trial (NCT04793958) in KRAS G12C-mutated unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer (​mCRC).
CANCER
Sotorasib Earns Approval in Japan for KRAS G12C+ NSCLC

The Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted approval to the KRAS inhibitor sotorasib for the treatment of adults with KRAS G12C–mutated non–small cell lung cancer. Patients with KRAS G12C–positive unresectable, advanced, or recurrent non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received prior therapy can now be...
CANCER
'New Standard of Care' for HER2-Mutant NSCLC?

Patients with metastatic HER2-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who received prior treatment may benefit from the antibody-drug conjugate trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu), a new phase 2 trial suggests. The research, published today in The New England Journal of Medicine, revealed durable anticancer activity and encouraging survival outcomes in this...
CANCER
Dr. Kopetz on the Rationale for the BREAKWATER Trial in BRAF V600E-Mutant mCRC

Edmund Scott Kopetz, MD, PhD, FACP, discusses the rationale for the ongoing phase 3 BREAKWATER trial in BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. Edmund Scott Kopetz, MD, PhD, FACP, professor, Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the rationale for the ongoing phase 3 BREAKWATER trial (NCT04607421) in BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
CANCER
Tolerable Safety Profile Seen With Onvansertib Combo in KRAS-Mutant mCRC

Patients with KRAS-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer was and treated with an onvansertib had a tolerable safety profile. Phase 1b/2 data found that using onvasertib in combination with irinotecan, fluorouracil (5-FU), and folinic acid (leucovorin; FOLFIRI) and bevacizumab (Avastin) created a well managed and tolerable safety profile as well as maintaining efficacy for patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), according to a preentation from the 2022 Gastrointestinal Symposium.1.
CANCER
Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Showcases Prolonged Treatment-Free Survival in Advanced RCC

Over a 42-month period, the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab induced a longer treatment-free survival compared with sunitinib (Sutent) when used as frontline therapy in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Over a 42-month period, the combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) induced a longer treatment-free survival (TFS) compared...
SCIENCE
KRAS G12C inhibitors in NSCLC forecast to achieve over $1bn in sales by 2024

GlobalData estimates that Amgen’s Lumakras (sotorasib) is set to become a blockbuster agent in non-small cell lung cancer. Targeted therapies, including tyrosine kinase inhibitors, have transformed the treatment of late-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Kirsten rat sarcoma oncogene (KRAS) driver mutations occur in more than 25% of non-squamous NSCLC patients, but until recently, KRAS mutations were undruggable. Last May, Amgen’s Lumakras (sotorasib) received accelerated US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the treatment of NSCLC patients harbouring the KRAS G12C mutation and having received at least one line of systemic therapy. GlobalData estimates that Lumakras is set to become a blockbuster agent in NSCLC.
CANCER
Frontline Tislelizumab Plus Chemo Improves OS in PD-L1+ Gastric or GEJ Cancers

Tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival vs chemotherapy alone when used in the frontline treatment of patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma whose tumors expressed PD-L1, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 RATIONALE 305 trial. Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) in...
CANCER
Amgen's LUMAKRAS approved in Japan for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer patients with KRAS G12C mutations

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced that LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) has been approved by the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of KRAS G12C-mutated positive, unresectable, advanced and/or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has progressed after systemic anticancer therapy. The approval is based on positive results from...
CANCER
Adagrasib active, safe among patients with KRAS G12C-mutated pancreatic, GI tumors

Adagrasib induced promising clinical activity as monotherapy among pretreated patients with unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer and other gastrointestinal tumors that harbor a KRAS G12C mutation, according to study results. The agent also had a manageable safety profile, research presented at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium showed. “Adagrasib is a KRAS...
CANCER
Dr. Oh on the Results of the TOPAZ-1 Trial in Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

Do-Youn Oh, MD, PhD, discusses the results of the phase 3 TOPAZ-1 trial in advanced biliary tract cancer. Do-Youn Oh, MD, PhD, professor, Division of Medical Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, Seoul National University Hospital and Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea, discusses the results of the phase 3 TOPAZ-1 trial (NCT03875235) in advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).
CANCER
Tivozanib/Durvalumab Combo Demonstrates Early Efficacy, Tolerability in Advanced HCC

The combination of tivozanib and durvalumab showcased early efficacy with a manageable safety profile in patients with previously untreated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. The combination of tivozanib (Fotivda) and durvalumab (Imfinzi) showcased early efficacy with a manageable safety profile in patients with previously untreated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to data from the phase 1b/2 DEDUCTIVE trial (NCT03970616).1.
CANCER
Dr. Patel on Optimizing Molecular Testing for EGFR Mutations in Lung Cancer

Sandip P. Patel, MD, discusses optimizing molecular testing for EGFR mutations in lung cancer. Sandip P. Patel, MD, associate professor, co-leader, Experimental Therapeutics, deputy director, San Diego Center for Precision Immunotherapy, director, Clinical Trials Office, Moores Cancer Center, University of California San Diego Health, discusses optimizing molecular testing for EGFR mutations in lung cancer.
CANCER
Long-Term Data Confirm Benefit of Erdafitinib in FGFR-Mutated Urothelial Carcinoma

The FGFR TKI erdafitinib continued to provide consistent clinical benefits with a manageable safety profile when used in the second-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma harboring FGFR alterations. The FGFR TKI erdafitinib (Balversa) continued to provide consistent clinical benefits with a manageable safety profile when...
CANCER
Key Takeaways on the Management of Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Thomas Powles, MBBS, MRCP, MD: A colleague, who sees only 2 or 3 patients with bladder cancer a year, said they wanted to continue to treat bladder cancer. But they were struggling with some of the components of the PD-L1 biomarker in the front line and second line. They asked what I could do to help, and rather than saying, “Refer your patients,” what we’re doing is quite straightforward. It’s very reasonable not to test for the PD-L1 biomarker and not to give frontline immunotherapy to patients. It’s very reasonable, if you’re seeing a modest number of patients, to get control with GEM/CIS {gemcitabine-cisplatin} or GEM/CARBO [gemcitabine-carboplatin].
CANCER

