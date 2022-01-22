Onvansertib Plus FOLFIRI/Bevacizumab Generates Meaningful Responses in KRAS-Mutant mCRC

GlobalData estimates that Amgen’s Lumakras (sotorasib) is set to become a blockbuster agent in non-small cell lung cancer. Targeted therapies, including tyrosine kinase inhibitors, have transformed the treatment of late-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Kirsten rat sarcoma oncogene (KRAS) driver mutations occur in more than 25% of non-squamous NSCLC patients, but until recently, KRAS mutations were undruggable. Last May, Amgen’s Lumakras (sotorasib) received accelerated US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the treatment of NSCLC patients harbouring the KRAS G12C mutation and having received at least one line of systemic therapy. GlobalData estimates that Lumakras is set to become a blockbuster agent in NSCLC.

