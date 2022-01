On Wednesday night, the Butler Bulldogs will play host to the Creighton Bluejays in Hinkle for their first matchup of the year. Butler comes in having lost each of their last four games and six of their last seven. Their lone win in that span came against Georgetown out in Washington DC. Meanwhile, Creighton has posted a record of 4-2 in their last six but has had three games (at DePaul, vs. Georgetown, vs. Providence) postponed since the start of conference play. Butler will look to catch the Bluejays out of rhythm in Hinkle.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO