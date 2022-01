A report from a baseball outlet in Japan definitely caught us all off-guard, indicating the Chicago Cubs are among the four finalists vying for the services of superstar outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Other teams mentioned in the report include the Mariners, Giants and Padres. There have been some reports from Yahoo Japan that the Red Sox are the favorites, but this Nikkan Sports report does not mention them. Suzuki cannot sign an MLB deal with a club until the lockout is over.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO