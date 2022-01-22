Pembrolizumab Triplet Induces Deep, Durable Responses in Some Patients With Treatment-Refractory mCRC

Jorge E. Cortes, MD: There are many methods to monitor the response. It’s still important to do a cytogenetic analysis at some point. I always do it at baseline because you want to know whether there are additional chromosomal abnormalities. Once or twice after a year or 2 you’ll see additional chromosomal abnormalities in the Philadelphia-negative metaphases as the patients start responding. That’s important to know because these can translate into additional issues. For example, a small percentage of those patients can develop a second AML [acute myeloid leukemia] or MDS [myelodysplasia]. But for the most part, the monitoring is done for most patients with PCR [polymerase chain reaction]. It’s very important to get a PCR at baseline. The value doesn’t tell you much, but it’s important to know that the PCR detects the transcripts the patient has. An atypical transcript is not common, but if the patient has an atypical transcript, it will not be detected by PCR. At diagnosis, you’ll know the patient will be Philadelphia-positive, PCR-negative. And you’ll know that you cannot count on the PCR.

CANCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO