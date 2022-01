It may have felt like forever, but Cloud9 are finally back in action. The LCS kicked off this past weekend with it’s second Lock In Tournament. Fans are excited to finally see some NA League of Legends again, even if it’s a less-important preseason tournament. Several teams have opted to field their academy rosters this time around. Some teams chose to field their secondary team to simply give players some LCS experience, while others had to sub in players out of necessity. C9 was one of those teams that were forced to field their academy players thanks to travel restrictions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO