The Lawrence Township Public School District is currently accepting applications for the 2022–23 preschool programs for 3- and 4-year-olds. These are comprehensive programs that service typically developing 3- and 4-year-olds and children with special needs. The Ben Franklin Elementary School program will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the Lawrenceville Elementary School program will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Monday through Friday.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO