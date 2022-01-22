Heineken Sports Center / OTRA Arquitectura + Communal

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Roble is the result of a work inspired by the spatial and material distributions of the houses of yesteryear and the return of the patio as a container element for recreational and social activities. The patio as the main concept of the house was the guideline of the project, but the real challenge was to take this space beyond what was planned. Given that the lot was not very large, only 10x19m (32.80x62.33ft), the patio had to be able to expand, be prepared for surprise visits, and a lot of movement. For these reasons a gate was designed that accommodated two clearly divided spaces, the garage, and patio, but this element, when traversed, had to leave room for a large central space. The gate was the indicated element that would give us all this flexibility. Its aesthetic was planned to blend in and not be distinguished literally.

