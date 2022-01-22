ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite Season 2 will allow players to earn store credits through game progression

By Jimmy Pezzone
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Something to look forward to: Last week 343 Industries announced incoming changes to cosmetics pricing in the Halo Infinite store. The changes were based on feedback from the game community after continuously criticizing its microtransaction cosmetic upgrades. The developer has now taken its response one step further and announced its intention...



