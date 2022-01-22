Study finds olive oil consumption may lower risk of premature death from cancer

Do you feel as though you have less and less energy as you age? It’s not something to be ashamed of, and it’s common as we grow older. However, having a little extra spring in your step may be the key to longevity. New research suggests that fatigue in older adults is a very strong predictor of when they will die. The higher a person’s level of fatigue, the more likely it is that they may die in the next three years.

