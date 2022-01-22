ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study finds olive oil consumption may lower risk of premature death from cancer

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While the coronavirus pandemic continues on in the background, plenty of medical discoveries have taken place. Dr. Mona Hacker of Horizon Clinical Research joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on...

dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Men who live alone, regularly break up with their partners at higher risk of harmful inflammation

LONDON — Breakups are never easy, but a new study finds they may also be bad for a man’s health as well. Researchers in Denmark found that men who experience more relationship breakups and live alone longer have higher levels of inflammatory markers in their blood. It’s a problem that could increase a person’s risk of poor health and even death.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WTVR-TV

Study finds replacing butter with olive oil may reduce risk of disease

Researchers have found that using olive oil instead of butter when cooking can reduce the death risk of various diseases including Alzheimer's. The study, which was released Monday in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology, studied the health and diet of about 91,000 people in the U.S. from 1990 to 2018.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Higher olive oil intake associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality

Consuming more than 7 grams (>1/2 tablespoon) of olive oil per day is associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality, cancer mortality, neurodegenerative disease mortality and respiratory disease mortality, according to a study publishing today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study found that replacing about 10 grams/day of margarine, butter, mayonnaise and dairy fat with the equivalent amount of olive oil is associated with lower risk of mortality as well.
NUTRITION
thefreshtoast.com

Eating This Food Can Extend Your Life, New Study Reveals

Want to ward off deadly diseases? A new study suggests adding this to your diet if you want to live longer. Olive oil might hold the secret to a longer life. A study conducted by researchers from Harvard University found that the liquid prevented death from diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disease, and more.
HEALTH
tennesseestar.com

Coffee Drinkers May Have Lower Risk of Developing Diseases, Studies Suggest

People who drink black coffee might be at a lower risk of developing diseases, such as Parkinson’s, heart diseases, Type 2 diabetes and cancer, according to various studies, CNN reported. Research also suggests that if you like black coffee, then you’ll also probably like bitter dark chocolate, CNN reported....
DRINKS
studyfinds.org

Drinking coffee lowers risk of endometrial cancer in women

BEIJING, China — Women who drink coffee could lower their risk of endometrial cancer by nearly a third, a new study finds. The cancer, which begins in the lining of the uterus, is one of the most common gynecological cancers worldwide. For women, common risk factors for this type...
CANCER
Chicago Sun-Times

Olive oil linked to lower death risk from Alzheimer’s, other causes, new research suggests

Adding olive oil to your diet could lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease, cardiovascular disease and cancer, new research suggests. The health benefits of olive oil have long been touted — olive oil is packed with healthy fats, nutrients and antioxidants — and it’s a vital ingredient of the Mediterranean diet. This new research, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology, points up the potential of including olive oil in your diet.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This diet linked to lower death risk in older people

In a new study from the University of Barcelona, researchers found eating a Mediterranean diet for a long time is associated with a lower death risk in adults over 65. The study is based on the InCHIANTI project, conducted in the region of Italian Tuscany, a study that has been carried out for 20 years in a total of 642 participants aged over 65 or more.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

This Trait Increases Your Risk of Death in the Next 3 Years — But You Can Reverse It!

Do you feel as though you have less and less energy as you age? It’s not something to be ashamed of, and it’s common as we grow older. However, having a little extra spring in your step may be the key to longevity. New research suggests that fatigue in older adults is a very strong predictor of when they will die. The higher a person’s level of fatigue, the more likely it is that they may die in the next three years.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Fewer Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections, Lower Risk of Hospitalization With Moderna Vaccine

This recent research also found that those who received the Moderna vaccine were less likely to be hospitalized compared to recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. A new study found that those who received the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine are less likely to experience breakthrough COVID-19 cases compared to recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine, according to researchers at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Study finds that 10 minutes of exercise could be lifesaving for adults over 40

A new study has found that adding 10 minutes of exercise a day could be lifesaving.In a recent study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), researchers looked at data from the ââNational Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). From 2003 to 2006, participants over the age of six were examined based on their physical activity. JAMA then further studied 4,840 adults from the survey who were either between the age of 40 to 85 or older. The exercise and death rates of these participants were tracked up until the end of 2015.Results found approximately 110,00 deaths...
WORKOUTS
insideedition.com

Replacing Fats With Olive Oil Lessens Chances of Death Related to Alzheimer’s and Cardio Diseases: Study

According to a recent study and its follow up, replacing full-fat dairy with olive oil may have significant health benefits. The study, recently published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology, suggests that substituting olive oil, a major component of the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet, can protect against death from several diseases, particularly Alzheimer’s and those related to cardiovascular health.
HEALTH
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Consuming Olive Oil May Reduce Mortality Risk in US Adults

HealthDay News — Higher olive oil intake is associated with reduced risks for total and cause-specific mortality, according to a study published in the Jan. 18 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Marta Guasch-Ferré, Ph.D., from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health...
NUTRITION

