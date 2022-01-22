ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Munich: The Edge Of War’ Is A Gripping Historical Drama On Netflix

By Sheena Scott
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix has released a new movie, Munich: The Edge of War, by German director Christian Schwochow, starring George MacKay, Jeremy Irons and Jannis Niewohner. Munich: The Edge of War is a film set in 1938 on the eve of the Second World War that still resonates today. Based on...

The Independent

Munich: The Edge of War is posh-washing for an elite that’s still in charge today

A naughty party on a lawn. Drunk posh people swanning about while oozing entitlement. Everyone acting like the normal rules don’t apply to them. Men urinating openly. Though the booze has run out, someone’s got a cheeky plan to obtain some more… No, this isn’t Downing Street during the pandemic, this is the opening scene of Munich: The Edge of War – an intriguingly pointless film adapted from the book of the same name by historical fiction colossus Robert Harris.It would be churlish to damn a film for the unfortunate timing of its release, but as it drops on Netflix...
mediapost.com

Netflix Mixes Cold War Combat With Sci-Fi In New Drama

A new East vs. West spy drama on Netflix takes place not in the heyday of the Cold War, but a few years after the Soviet Union dissolved, by which time the Cold War was effectively over. The show’s title, “In From the Cold” -- inspired no doubt by the...
inlander.com

Munich: The Edge of War offers a bland bit of World War II fan fiction

I'm shocked to discover that the Robert Harris novel this tedious "thriller" is based on — titled simply Munich — was published only in 2018. Because the primary reaction I have to its movie version is mystification at how dated it feels. This is the same old by-the-numbers World War II–ing we've seen countless times before, finding nothing new to say and with no diverting suspense to offer in a milieu that has been extensively explored onscreen and in pop culture.
Adolf Hitler
Jeremy Irons
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Munich: The Edge of War Filmed?

‘Munich: The Edge of War’ is a gripping British period drama movie directed by Christian Schwochow that depicts a series of important events leading up to World War 2. Based on the eponymous novel by Robert Harris, the story follows Hugh Legat, a British government official who travels to Munich for an emergency conference. En route to Munich, Hugh bumps into his former classmate Paul von Hartman, a German diplomat who is also attending the conference.
thedigitalfix.com

Munich – The Edge of War star Jannis Niewöhner on Netflix’s gripping new thriller movie

The year is 1938, and Nazi aggression has driven Europe to the brink of an all-out war. The only hope for peace? The Munich Conference, a make or break meeting between Europe’s key leaders. This is the backdrop to Netflix’s new war movie Munich – The Edge of War, a gripping drama about two former friends tasked with the impossible, preventing a global conflict.
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Munich: The Edge of War (2021)

Munich: The Edge of War, 2021. Directed by Christian Schwochow. Starring George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Jessica Brown Findlay, Jeremy Irons, Sandra Hüller, Martin Wuttke, Alex Jennings, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, and Robert Bathurst. SYNOPSIS:. War in Europe is imminent, Munich represents a final chance to stop Hitler...
thecinemaholic.com

Munich: The Edge of War Ending, Explained: What Happens to Paul?

‘Munich: The Edge of War’ is a political drama film directed by Christian Schwochow (‘Je Suis Karl‘) based on the best-selling novel ‘Munich’ by author Robert Harris. It is set during 1938, amidst Adolf Hitler’s declaration of attack on Czechoslovakia. With the possibility of a deadly war, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain seeks a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
The Guardian

Behind the scenes of Munich: The Edge of War – in pictures

Munich, based on the Robert Harris novel, is a German-British TV production that was filmed in Germany and subsequently in England in late 2020. I was invited to join the crew as an on-set stills photographer for the UK leg of shooting. We started in Liverpool, which was doubling for...
Telegraph

What’s on TV tonight: Ozark, Fraggle Rock, Munich: The Edge of War and more

Initially compared unfavourably to Breaking Bad in its depiction of a suburban family getting embroiled in the drugs trade, Ozark has gradually carved out its own identity and a growing fanbase drawn in no small part by the excellence of Laura Linney as Byrde family matriarch Wendy and Julia Garner as their bête noire, Ruth Langmore. Following a shocking opening when the Byrdes – all smiles, incongruously – are involved in a serious traffic accident, we flash back to the end of the previous series, with Wendy and Marty (Jason Bateman) cleaning themselves up following the bloody demise of Helen Pierce, Janet McTeer’s menacing attorney. With cartel kingpin Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) looking to go straight and hand over to his heir apparent, the Byrdes must now launder both his money and his reputation. With Ruth fully immersed in the opium trade, FBI Agent Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes) getting the gig she craved and a dodgy private investigator (Adam Rothenberg) making enquiries about Helen’s whereabouts, the screws are tightened nicely over the course of these first seven episodes of the fourth and final series; the remaining seven will be released later this year. GT.
WRAL News

Review: Europe on the precipice in 'Munich — Edge of War'

When we last we saw George MacKay running, he was sprinting full-tilt across a World War I battlefield. In “1917,” the British actor played a soldier tasked with delivering a message that a soon-to-be-launched offensive is doomed to fail. In “Munich — Edge of War," the year is...
rockpapershotgun.com

Expeditions: Rome review: a gripping, ambitious historical CRPG

I used to think that big, intricate character customisation systems were pretty much mandatory for decent CRPGs. As I saw it, the ability to conjure up a hideous goblin man with a chin curving back up into his face, if you wanted to, was a sign that you were playing something in the big leagues. Now, however, I am not so sure.
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

Tension fills magnificent Munich the Edge of War

Be prepared to walk back in time to Germany in the 1930’s when the world was on the edge of war. The cars, costumes and sets will make you feel like you are there. “Munich the Edge of War” is a political intrigue film. It is very loosely based on a true story although the names have changed. There is something about being around a bunch of fascists that puts my teeth on edge! Even though this takes place over 80 years ago, so much of it seems relevant today.
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Names Competition Jury With Connie Nielsen, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The 2022 Berlin International Film Festival has named the final six members of its competition jury which, together with jury president M. Night Shyamalan, will pick the Gold and Silver Bear winners of this year’s Berlinale. Joining The Sixth Sense helmer are Danish star Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, French producer Saïd Ben Saïd (Elle), and Brooker Prize-nominated Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga (The Mournable Body). German director Anne Zohra Berrached (24 Weeks) and Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz (Love for Sale) complete the three-woman, four-man international jury. Berlin also named the three-person jury for its competitive Encounters section,...
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘The Gilded Age,’ ‘Woman in the House,’ ‘Munich: The Edge of War’ and ‘La Fortuna’

“The Gilded Age” (2022), the latest upper-class costume drama from Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), follows a group of wealthy New York families as the old monied American aristocracy find their traditions and circles threatened by new faces and new fortunes. Starring Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, Nathan Lane...
MOVIES
