ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Parts of Memorial Highway to close for water main repair

By Brody Wooddell
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojdSm_0dt1G21u00

Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, the westbound and eastbound inside lanes of Memorial Highway between Saltwater Boulevard and Dana Shores Drive will be closed to repair a water main break.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist
with traffic flow.

The city asks drivers to use alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 pm, Tuesday, January 25.

The Tampa Water Department may need to
return at a later date to complete additional work.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy