Parts of Memorial Highway to close for water main repair

Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, the westbound and eastbound inside lanes of Memorial Highway between Saltwater Boulevard and Dana Shores Drive will be closed to repair a water main break.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist

with traffic flow.

The city asks drivers to use alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 pm, Tuesday, January 25.

The Tampa Water Department may need to

return at a later date to complete additional work.