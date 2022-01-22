ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Is he not offside or I am seeing things?': Fans are left divided over whether Edinson Cavani should have been flagged in the build-up to Man United's late winner against West Ham... even though replays show the Uruguayan was clearly ONSIDE

 6 days ago

Manchester United's stoppage time winner against West Ham left some debating whether the goal should have stood or not.

Anthony Martial played Edinson Cavani through and the Uruguayan put it on a plate for Marcus Rashford to tap it in at the far-post for a 1-0 win.

There was a VAR review to check if an offside player was involved in the build up but the goal stood and United moved up to fourth in the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msw60_0dt1FqbQ00
Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford combined to grab a late winner against West Ham 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCC5X_0dt1FqbQ00
Despite a VAR check, Cavani was deemed to be onside by about a yard and the goal stood 

Fans took to Twitter to give their reaction. A United fan tweeted: 'It seemed offside but I don't think VAR were going to take that away. It's like Cavani's chip last season lol.'

Another fan added: 'Can someone tell me how Cavani was offside here? Or are we just acting like he was off because it was Man U?'.

'It's not controversial. He's on side,' claimed another United fan.

However, others saw it differently and thought the United striker was offside. A Chelsea fan tweeted: 'Marcus Rashford scores the winner against West Ham in the last minute of the game but surely Edison Cavani was offside in the build up.'

A West Ham fan was left furious as he tweeted: 'This league is so corrupt ffs. How did VAR not see Cavani was like 5 yards offside?!?! Fuming.'

'Is Cavani not offside or I am seeing things?,' a Liverpool fan asked.

Rashford was left delighted with his goal as he told BBC Match of The Day: 'It is obviously an important goal and such late on is an amazing feeling.

'We have to use that winning feeling. We could have been a bit better on the ball but managed to get the goal we needed and can use that as motivation now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VUBF_0dt1FqbQ00
The late goal sees United leapfrog their opponents into fourth for the first time in three months

'When there are two teams so close together in the table, both are fighting to be in front of one another and today we managed to get there. We are sitting fourth now, some teams have games to play, but it is nice to be in that position.

'The wins are what's important, when you get wins, consecutive wins, you can really start to go on a run and that is what gives everyone confidence.'

The late goal sees Ralf Rangnick's men leapfrog the Hammers and into fourth for the first time since October.

