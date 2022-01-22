Colorado Starts Home Stand with Montreal

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. "We know they're going to come out really hard. We can expect that they're pretty upset about last game. We could also tell they were also a tired group. We know they're going to be a lot better and come out with a lot more juice and energy, and play a better hockey game. We've got to rise to the challenge. It's a really good hockey team but we've got to keep playing the same way that we have the past few games. I'm sure they were a little tired that game, but we also played really solid, so we've got to do the same thing here - come out, have a really good first period and build from that."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO