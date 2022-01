Compliance remains a huge headache for crypto operators and buyers. We simply have to get to grips with it in 2022. The picture was not pretty in 2021. Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, was investigated by the U.S. Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service, trying to get to grips with potential money laundering. Authorities from the U.K.,Japan and Germany, among others, also had concerns. A few months before that, U.S. federal prosecutors laid charges under the Bank Secrecy Act against BitMEX for permitting thousands of U.S. customers to trade while publicly claiming to have prevented that. Three BitMex officials pleaded not guilty and are due to go on trial in March 2022. People are at risk of going to jail.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO