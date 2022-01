The Phillipsburg Land Use Board has given preliminary approval to a 420,000-square-foot warehouse proposed between Howard Street and the Delaware River. But the vote, valuing the potential for job creation over traffic concerns, is not the final say. Bethlehem-based Peron Construction LLC has to meet several conditions before making application for final approval, board attorney Scott Wilhelm said. Those conditions include zoning variances and will be outlined in a memorializing resolution going before the land use board for approval Feb. 24.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO