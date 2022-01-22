ISU gets new Athletic Training Center

KIFI Athletic Training Center at ISU Sports & Orthopaedic Center

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Student athletes at Idaho State University are getting pumped up over a new addition to their athletic program.

Thanks to Portneuf Medical Center, the space at the Sports and Orthopaedic Center has been transformed into a brand new Athletic Training Center.

"The athletic training room is really important for treating student athletes, preparing them for games and matches, and we didn't have a very adequate space for them," said Athletic Director Pauline Thiros. "It was very small. We could treat about four student athletes at a time."

The center opened last week and now can treat up to 30 student athletes at a time.

All of the athletic programs will have access to the rehab space, evaluation tables, nutritionists and athletic trainers.

"It's a one stop shop in terms of athletic training and delivering care and prevention of athletic injuries to our student athletes,” Thiros said.

Thiros believes this new addition will help them gain an advantage in recruiting.

"For a long time, we've been dead last in the Big Sky in terms of the quality of our athletic training space, and now we are on par with the best programs," Thiros said. "We're better than most and equal to just about anybody."

This facility will also enhance the experience of the student athletic trainers who volunteer their time to help them build for the future.

"They shadow our athletic trainers pretty frequently and use this space really as a learning laboratory," Thiros said. "So, that is very much in line with our mission as an institution of higher education."

Ultimately, Thiros says this will help boost student morale and let them know how much they want to invest in their care.

"It's just great to be in a beautiful space that's branded with a lot of school spirit that reminds you where you are and why you're here and how important you are," Thiros said. "That's really important that we make our student athletes feel that."

