Collin Morikawa Makes Little Headway in Third Round at Abu Dhabi: 54th Place

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson, who fired a 63 in Thursday’s opening round, continues to hold the lead at 11 under after shooting a 68. But he is just one stroke ahead of Shane Lowry and Thomas Pieters, who are tied for second after carding 67s.

Viktor Hovland and Shubhankar Sharma are tied for fourth at minus-8.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Joe Camporeale, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo