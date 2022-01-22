ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atomic Age Cocktail Party (1004) Johnny Mercer

Cover picture for the articleOn The Atomic Age Cocktail Party this week, we put the spotlight on the lyrics of the great Johnny Mercer. We’ll feature his biggest tunes with Harold Arlen and Henry Mancini and others. We'll feature songs from the likes of Julie London, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, and even...

The Blade

Review: Zac Harmon's new set mixes blues with other genres

Suffice it to say that when you’ve produced hits by legends such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and Carlos Santana, you don’t need to waste your time on any ordinary guitarist. Grammy-winning producer Jim Gaines, who also has produced pop acts such as Huey Lewis and the News, sees something special in Texas-based bluesman Zac Harmon and that’s great for us, the listeners.
openculture.com

Discovered: Lost Johnny Cash Concert Recorded by the Grateful Dead’s LSD Chemist Owsley Stanley (1968)

On January 13, 1968, Johnny Cash recorded his famous live concerts within the walls of Folsom State Prison, California, a week into what would be one of his busiest years of touring. While Columbia Records worked on trimming down the two sets into one LP, Cash set off across the States, into Canada and back, playing almost every night, and returning to the West Coast for a final stop at the Carousel Ballroom in San Francisco.
countryfancast.com

Johnny Cash Flesh and Blood (Video and Lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Johnny Cash "Flesh and Blood" live performance from his TV show . . . The Johnny Cash Flesh and Blood song was a 1970 single that was featured in the film, “I Walk the Line” starring Gregory Peck. The song went to #1 on the U.S. country singles chart for one week starting January 30, 1971 and spent a total of 13 weeks on the chart.
Variety

Diane Warren, Disney Soundtrack Veteran Mitchell Leib to Be Honored at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Diane Warren and Mitchell Leib will receive lifetime achievement honors from the Guild of Music Supervisors at its annual awards ceremony in March, the organization announced Wednesday. Warren, arguably the best-known pure songwriter in the business, will pick up the Icon Award, created to celebrate those who have made significant contributions to the music and film industry. Previous recipients include Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Kenny Loggins and Marc Shaiman. Leib is being given the annual Legacy Award, bestowed to music supervisors who have made a major impact. Leib is a former longtime president of music and soundtracks for Disney’s live action motion...
horrornews.net

Exclusive Interview: Filmmaker, Johnny Alonso (Harvey)

What made you want to get involved in the film industry?. I was raised in a house that loves music, playing instruments, singing and salsa and Argentine Tango dancing. My mother and her side of the family are super musically and artistically inclined. My dad’s side, not so much. When I was a kid i loved singing and playing the guitar. I figured out at a very early age that i wasnt about team sports, even though i was pretty good at lacrosse so my mom signed me up for all kinds of music lessons – guitar, voice training, piano, saxophone. I hated them all lol I just wanted to play and sing on my own and go rogue but my mom knew (since she sings, plays the piano and she and my dad are pro Argentine Tango dancers) that at least learn get the basics from a teacher or coach then if youre super serious about being an artist youll find your own way and expression. My parents are both doctors so when my brother and i were in high school we always had the house to ourselves after school and since he played drums this was the perfect time to start a band. We were in a band called The Unknown a post punk/new wave/alternative band. Our sound was a cross between Joy Division, Echo and the Bunnymen and The Jesus and Mary Chain. We were a mega hit within the huge private school footprint drawing serious crowds of alternative/new wave music fans. My band also had a reputation for drawing tons of girls to our shows so all the local bands loved getting on the bill with us – young and old lol I miss those days. My band came out with 2 albums that the stores couldnt keep on the shelves, we were written up in countless local papers, mentions in The Music Express, NME, charted on the CMJ (college music journal) in all the colleges nationwide and toured the country with all of us around the ripe old ages of 16, 17 and 18 playing incredible clubs like the original 9:30 Club and D.C. Space in Washington D.C, The Rocket in Danburry Connecticut, Knitting Factory, and legendary underground punk club CBGB’s in New York City. Everything was going our way then the band broke up. We thank our exgirlfriends for killing the band.
illinois.edu

Mozart’s K. 406 “Viola Quintet” and “String Quartets of Latin America”

Sunday January 23: Chamber Mus. Soc. of Lincoln Center (CMS 22-18) Mozart: Quintet in C minor for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, K. 406. Sean Lee, Violin I; Alexander Sitkovetsky, Violin II; Richard O'Neill, Viola I;. Matthew Lipman, Viola II; Keith Robinson, Cello. Mendelssohn: Quartet No. 2 in A...
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Stage Door starts new year with ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

Stage Door Theatre’s first show of 2022 will be Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” according to a press release.  Set in Georgia during the 1920s, the play follows two wealthy bachelors who each pretend to be a man named Earnest to win over two different women. The theatre company will run performances of […] The post Stage Door starts new year with ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Variety

Peter Robbins, Original Voice of Charlie Brown, Dies at 65

Peter Robbins, who was the first person to voice Charlie Brown in several “Peanuts” TV specials in the 1960s, has died. He was 65. His family told Fox 5 San Diego on Tuesday that he died by suicide last week. At 9 years old, Robbins first voiced Charlie Brown in “A Boy Named Charlie Brown,” which was a television documentary about “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz released in 1963. He followed that up with the holiday classics “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in 1965 and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” in 1966. Throughout the ’60s, Robbins provided his voice for “Charlie Brown’s All...
The Independent

Dance group for addicts among organisations celebrated with night of musicals

A dance group for recovering addicts was among arts organisations celebrated at a one-off night of performances from musicals.The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals, held at Manchester’s AO Arena on Monday and hosted by comedian Jason Manford was put on as a thank you for National Lottery players who helped arts and theatre groups during the coronavirus pandemic with a total of £228 million funding.The Fallen Angels charity, set up by Paul Bayes Kitcher and his wife Claire Morris, was among the organisations and community heroes invited to attend the evening as special guests.The group was launched in...
Vibe

Peter Robbins, Voice of Charlie Brown, Dead By Suicide At 65

Peter Robbins, the voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown during the ’60s, has passed away at 65. Robbins’ family informed Fox 5 San Diego on Tuesday (Jan. 25) that the actor had died by suicide last week. Born in 1956, Robbins began voicing the role of Charlie Brown at the age of 9 after starting his career as a child performer. Providing the voice of the beloved “blockhead” on numerous Peanuts specials, beginning with A Boy Named Charlie Brown in 1963, Robbins would appear in several Peanuts specials, including A Charlie Brown Christmas; It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown; and the 1969...
