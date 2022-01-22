Atomic Age Cocktail Party (1004) Johnny Mercer

What made you want to get involved in the film industry?. I was raised in a house that loves music, playing instruments, singing and salsa and Argentine Tango dancing. My mother and her side of the family are super musically and artistically inclined. My dad’s side, not so much. When I was a kid i loved singing and playing the guitar. I figured out at a very early age that i wasnt about team sports, even though i was pretty good at lacrosse so my mom signed me up for all kinds of music lessons – guitar, voice training, piano, saxophone. I hated them all lol I just wanted to play and sing on my own and go rogue but my mom knew (since she sings, plays the piano and she and my dad are pro Argentine Tango dancers) that at least learn get the basics from a teacher or coach then if youre super serious about being an artist youll find your own way and expression. My parents are both doctors so when my brother and i were in high school we always had the house to ourselves after school and since he played drums this was the perfect time to start a band. We were in a band called The Unknown a post punk/new wave/alternative band. Our sound was a cross between Joy Division, Echo and the Bunnymen and The Jesus and Mary Chain. We were a mega hit within the huge private school footprint drawing serious crowds of alternative/new wave music fans. My band also had a reputation for drawing tons of girls to our shows so all the local bands loved getting on the bill with us – young and old lol I miss those days. My band came out with 2 albums that the stores couldnt keep on the shelves, we were written up in countless local papers, mentions in The Music Express, NME, charted on the CMJ (college music journal) in all the colleges nationwide and toured the country with all of us around the ripe old ages of 16, 17 and 18 playing incredible clubs like the original 9:30 Club and D.C. Space in Washington D.C, The Rocket in Danburry Connecticut, Knitting Factory, and legendary underground punk club CBGB’s in New York City. Everything was going our way then the band broke up. We thank our exgirlfriends for killing the band.

