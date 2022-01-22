ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Staff Post: Catchers to target in 2022 fantasy baseball

By Heath Capps
FakeTeams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fantasy baseball season is afoot! Catcher Week is already drawing to a close, with first basemen on tap for next week (beginning Monday). For now, be sure to scope out our NFL DFS content for ahead of the NFL divisional round. All catcher ADPs are derived from roughly...

www.faketeams.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Daulton Varsho
CBS Boston

Conflicting Reports Emerge About Seiya Suzuki’s Intentions To Sign With Red Sox When MLB Lockout Ends

BOSTON (CBS) — Like the rest of Major League Baseball, the Red Sox are in a holding pattern as the league and the MLBPA try to end the current lockout. But when the lockout does end, the Red Sox may make a huge free agent splash. The Red Sox are the favorites to sign Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki when MLB gets back up and running, according to a report from Yahoo Japan. There is a conflicting report by Nikkan Sports, however, that says that Suzuki has narrowed his list of teams down to three or four — the Mariners, Cubs, Giants...
MLB
Yardbarker

Barry Bonds Still Belongs In The Hall Of Fame

For many fans, it was a disappointing move from the writers for arguably the greatest player in baseball history. While his legacy is stained by his performance enhancing drug use, Bonds’ role in the story of baseball is undeniable. He deserves to be recognized, regardless of the scandals. An...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Rockies#Washington Nationals#Nfbc 50#The Cincinnati Reds#The Detroit Tigers#Nfbc Adp#Statcast#Max Exit Velo
fantraxhq.com

2022 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2021. I will be honest; I hate the term “sleepers.” With so many analysts all touting their Fantasy Baseball sleepers and constantly pumping them up, are those players sleepers? The definition of a Fantasy Baseball sleeper is a player who no one is talking about. It is a player that can return value based on their ADP. That is what a true Fantasy Baseball sleeper is. Not just a hype train on a player because you think they will do something. Anyways, enough of that rant.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
247Sports

2022 Ultimate Texas A&M baseball preview Part 3: Pitching staff has talent, but lots of questions

GigEm247 moderator slmnsam1 has become known as THE authority when it comes to Texas A&M baseball. Each year, he writes an in-depth preview of the team and 2022 is no different. With the season set to officially begin on Feb. 18, he has a longer-than-usual look at the team. With a new head coach and a ton of transfers on the roster, there are a lot of names to become familiar with. The first part of slmnsam1's preview focuses on the infield. Part 1 on the infield can be FOUND HERE and Part 2 on the outfield can be FOUND HERE.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Column: Baseball harmed itself more than Bonds ever did

Whatever harm Barry Bonds did to baseball pales in comparison to the damage baseball inflicted on itself both at the time and since. So say what you will about the steroids era, at least the games were still worth watching.You can’t say that about baseball today, assuming it’s even available on a TV set where you live. The sport’s popularity is buckling faster than the knees of a hitter fooled by Clayton Kershaw's curveball. The national audience for last season’s World Series — roughly 12 million viewers — was less than half what it was barely two decades ago. A...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy