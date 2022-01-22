ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Best of Montana Ad Specifications

By Chris Muhlenfeld
Distinctly Montana
Distinctly Montana
 6 days ago
Best of Montana Ad Specifications

Best of Montana Ad Types & Specifications

You are welcome to design your own ads and submit them to us, or we are happy to design them for you at no additional cost. This page lists the different types of ads and the specifications of each ad.

  1. Group ads are the largest ads and appear at the top of each top-level group (Ex: Food & Drink).
  2. Category Ads appear at the top of each category level (Ex: Food & Drink\Best Sushi Restaurant).
  3. Ballot-wide ads appear to the right of the ballot and will appear beside all groups & categories.

In the event that more than one ad is placed for a category, the ads will be rotated automatically on a timer, with each ad being given equal time/weight for the duration of the contest. If you would like to submit your own ads using the above specifications, please submit files as .JPG or .GIF files of under 100kb each. You can send ads directly to your account rep or email them to ads@distinctlymontana.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distinctly Montana

Do You Really Want to Move to Montana??

Honestly, I don’t know what you are expecting. Oh, sure, you’ve no doubt read about the wide-open spaces, the beautiful Big Sky, the purple mountains majesty, fruited plains, yadda-yadda. And now you want to move here just because of a little flu epidemic over the last year, when you realized you could work from almost anywhere (except maybe Tehran). You’re thinking, of course, of that healthy, satisfying, rural-chic lifestyle, and how you can sell your big-city mega-mansion, buy a nice ranch spread here, and settle in for everlasting peace and a gentle tranquility, with the edifying comfort of your laptop keeping you in selective touch with the madding crowd outside our borders.
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Three Nez Perce Men Posing With Deer Carcass and an Old Buick

Some historical photos really capture an interesting feeling, and this photograph almost resembles a Renaissance painting for all of the interesting stuff going on therein. The men pictured are the colorfully named Cleofaus Tellier, Joe McClure, and Alex Curley. Unfortunately, given the washed-out quality of the photograph, we're not sure which man is which. But we'll take them one by one.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Distinctly Montana

An Old Broke Montana Rancher Remembers the Meanest Bull Who Ever Lived

One of my favorite purveyors of Western humor is the author Patrick McManus (1933-2018). His childhood fears were one of the wells from which he would draw for laughs, and one of his biggest fears was of the dark. He wanted to become a mountain man as a child but realized that it would be hard to be a good mountain man and still be back at the fort by dark. He came to understand that he may have to find a different career.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Sushi#Food Drink#Jpg#Gif
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

Montana State
1K+
Followers
220
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

If you love Montana, you'll love our magazine! Our print magazine is published quarterly and our digital content is published daily. Subscribe today at https://distinctlymontana.com

 https://distinctlymontana.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy