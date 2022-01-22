ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Wildfire along California coast grows to 1,500 acres, prompts mandatory evacuations

By Erica Pieschke, Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWpOy_0dt1Ef6S00

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) – Evacuation orders have been issued after a fire broke out along the Big Sur coast in California on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Cal Fire confirmed Saturday morning that the fire had spread to 1,500 acres and is 5% contained. The department is calling it the Colorado Fire.

Areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1, and south of Bixby Creek, are under a mandatory evacuation order.

US plans $50B wildfire fight where forests meet civilization

Video from the PG&E webcams shows the fire burning near Rocky Creek and Palo Colorado Canyon. Photos taken near Big Sur on Saturday morning show the blazes encroaching on residences in the area.

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California. Cal Fire said Saturday morning the blaze had spread to 1,500 acres and is 5% contained. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Portions of Highway 1 have been closed in both directions from “Andrew Molera State Park in the Big Sur area to Rio Road in Carmel,” the Department of Transportation tweeted . Officials are asking drivers to be aware of moving emergency vehicles.

The NWS said offshore winds and low humidity contributed to the fire remaining “stubbornly active” overnight.

“Anecdotally it seems as though the long term drought is acting like a chronic illness where even recent rains and cold winter [weather] isn’t helping to keep fires from developing,” reads a messages shared by the NWS Bay Area on Saturday.

Nearly 4,000 people may have received incorrect COVID vaccine dosage at California provider

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services is monitoring the situation. They have also shared a map of Colorado Fire evacuation zones.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Ski resorts aim for more efficient snowmaking amid drought

With decreasing snowpack due to drought and climate change, the ski industry has invested millions of dollars in more efficient snowmaking systems. According to the Colorado-based National Ski Areas Association, about 87% of the 337 U.S. alpine resorts the trade group represents have snowmaking capabilities.
DENVER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Local
California Government
Monterey County, CA
Government
KCAU 9 News

January 28th PM: Warmer weekend, 50s on Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight we’ll have clear skies and cold conditions with low temperatures falling between 10° and 20° throughout Siouxland. The wind will be light from the SSE at 5 to 10 MPH. Sunny and relatively warm conditions will be with us through the weekend. We’re expecting a high of 49° Saturday. […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Drought#Wildfire#Kron#Pg E#Ap Photo#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
KCAU 9 News

Le Mars reflects on economic impact of RAGBRAI

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – “The streets were just outstanding,” Jim Plueger, the owner of Helping Hands Donations & Thrift store, said. Business all down central avenue in Le Mars was also outstanding. “It went through the roof actually because the door was open all day long and people coming in and out checking it […]
LE MARS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
NWS
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy