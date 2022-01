Eagle FC 44 saw Ray Borg capture the win. Ray Borg wanted to prove he still had something left in the tank, screaming at anyone who will listen that he’s still one of the best. For his opponent, Cody Gibson, he wanted to prove to those making the booking decisions that it was Gibson and not Borg, who was the fighter to watch going forward. The fight saw the two 145 pounders scrap their way across all three rounds, trading some big blows and giving the fans a fight.

UFC ・ 1 HOUR AGO