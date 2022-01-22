ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

5 Types of Manipulative Behavior That Aren’t So Easy to Spot

By Kells McPhillips
Well+Good
Well+Good
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At some point or another, all of us have exhibited and experienced manipulative behavior—it’s part of human nature to a certain degree. (Have you ever had a small child “fake cry” or look at you super wide-eyed with hope when they want something? Yep, that’s the feeling.) But as you get...

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

8 Signs Your Relationship Is Really Just a String of Manipulative Love Bombs

Have you ever felt like things were too good to be true with the person you're dating? At the very beginning, perhaps they showered you with compliments, attention, and, in general, made you feel as special as you are. But as soon as you felt comfortable settling into what seemed to be your new normal, your partner flipped the script. You, my friend, may just be the unfortunate subject of a love-bomb situation.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

The Therapist-Approved, Simple Daily Habit To Ease Breakup Pains and Heartache

If you’ve ever been in a romantic relationship that headed south despite you not wanting it to end, you likely know firsthand how difficult dealing with heartbreak can be. Whether you're consumed with wondering what you’ll possibly do post-breakup or stuck recalling (and glamorizing) memories, the notion of your pain ever being healed can seem impossible. However, there’s a therapist-approved daily habit that can help you lessen the burden: journaling for heartbreak.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manipulator#Domestic Violence#Lifestance Health#Irl#Gaslight
Well+Good

5 Productivity Myths You Really Need To Drop—And What To Do Instead, According to Behavior Experts

Staring into the abyss of my computer, eyes unblinking against the wash of blue light, I’ve been known to fall into a writing hole only to look up, realize the time, and mumble the exasperated cry of productivity-chasers the world over: "There just aren’t enough hours in the day." Often, in an attempt to wring each of those hours for everything it's worth, many folks (myself included) fall prey to productivity myths about how to work efficiently.
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

Slept Like Crap? Here Are 13 Tips for Getting Through the Day on a Positive, Energetic Note

When you wake up on the wrong side of the bed, so to speak, it can be tough to see how the day could possibly go right. Perhaps you struggled to doze off the night before or tossed and turned endlessly. Or maybe you passed out easily but still woke up feeling unrested. In any case, a lethargic or even grumpy start to the morning can cast a dark cloud over the day, but according to sleep and mood experts, it doesn’t necessarily have to. It’s true, you can still feel awake, energized, and, yes, happy with little sleep by shifting your mindset and tricking your body into alertness mode.
GRETCHEN RUBIN
CBS Chicago

‘Swept Under The Rug’: Researchers Take A Closer Look At Mental Health And Its Affects In African American Communities

CHICAGO (CBS) —  There’s a lot of discussion over mental health these days, but African Americans of all ages are really struggling. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray spoke with a doctor on why researchers are taking a close look at what’s happening in Chicago. “It’s ok not to be ok.” An expression we saw on the walls of Coffee, Hip Hop, and Mental Health’s soon-to-be new home. We’re now taking a deeper look into what that means. “There’s a lot of work to be done on the side of psychiatry and mental health in terms of bridging some of those barriers that have been put up.” We...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

My Manipulative Mother Is Now a Manipulative Grandmother

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My mother is a difficult person. Someone who only met her briefly might be struck by how bubbly and sweet she is, but I overdosed on that long ago and have seen the manipulative person behind the mask. My wife and I recently had our second child, a daughter whom we’ve given a very feminine name, but we mostly call her by a short, ambisexual nickname (along the lines of Sam for Samantha or Max for Maxine). My mother, however, keeps referring to her by a different and more feminine nickname, one we dislike. I realize that children will accrue different names over time and that it’s not that unusual for a grandparent to have a different pet name for a grandchild than the name the parents use, and I also know that this is not a very high-stakes matter. But I do think it’s a low-key example of her being controlling, and in this case doubles as policing gender norms. I might feel differently about the use of this name if it were coming from a different person (or even just a different grandparent). How justified would I be in insisting she use the same nickname we do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Conversation U.S.

The pandemic changed death rituals and left grieving families without a sense of closure

The unexpected death of a friend and colleague to COVID-19 in January 2021 led me to start researching how American death rituals were transforming during the pandemic. My friend was Hindu, and while watching his funeral on Zoom, I witnessed the significant transformations that had to be made to the traditional rituals to accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines. In the spring and summer of 2021, I conducted over 70 hours of oral history interviews with people involved in the medical and funerary professions, as well as grieving families and those who worked closely with them, including grief counselors, hospice workers and even...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy