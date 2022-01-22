Titan Fitness Multi-Functional Storage Rack for Training Tubes

We receive free products to review and may receive commissions on purchases made through our links. See our disclosure page for details. REP Fitness offers an array of squat and power racks — from short racks that can fit into smaller spaces to some of the biggest and most versatile power racks on the market. A squat rack or power rack can be the centerpiece of a home gym set-up. Not only do they allow you to work your lower body, but with the proper accessories (bench, cables, pull-up bars, etc.), you can work your entire body in full. When deciding what rack you want to add to your home gym, there are a wide range of prices and builds to choose from. Most brands offer both squat racks that stick to the basics and power racks that allow you to incorporate upwards of 20 attachments — and REP Fitness is no different.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO