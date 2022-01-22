ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titan Fitness Multi-Functional Storage Rack for Training Tubes

Cover picture for the articleIn order to get the most out of your gym, you need to keep your exercise equipment...

KSNT News

“MOVE” Boot Camp teaches fitness and interval training to those looking for a healthy lifestyle

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mobility Opportunities in Various Environments (MOVE) Outdoor Fitness Bootcamp is a weekly, free high-intensity interval training camp that caters to all fitness levels and is designed to improve one’s healthy lifestyle. “MOVE Outdoor Fitness Bootcamp by Omni Circel is a transparent fitness program every Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. Our goal is […]
barbend.com

REP Fitness PR-1100 Power Rack Review

We receive free products to review and may receive commissions on purchases made through our links. See our disclosure page for details. When building a home gym, versatility is key. Some power racks are affordable but can’t handle a lot of weight. Some have the ability to add extra features, but take up entirely too much space. The REP Fitness PR-1100 is designed to handle more weight than the average power rack, fits in the majority of spaces you may choose to use for a home gym, and is capable of add-ons for more exercises. The utility of the REP Fitness PR-1100 Power Rack accommodates pull-ups and dips, as well as your standard squatting and benching.
Gadget Flow

Escape Fitness STRONGBOX training bench stores 6 pairs of dumbbells & 2 medicine balls

Keep your fitness equipment organized inside of the Escape Fitness STRONGBOX training bench. With 3 shelves to store 6 pairs of dumbbells and 2 medicine balls, it provides a home for gym accessories. It also features a quick-release compartment to hold resistance tubes and any other small fitness accessories. Moreover, this training bench isn’t just a storage container: it doubles as gym equipment. With ergonomically designed, octagon-shaped back pads, it provides enough clearance to support your back while you work out. So you have a comfortable, designated place to sit while you lift. Finally, the Escape Fitness STRONGBOX is available in 3 models: with just the bench, with dumbbells included, or all equipment included. Overall, transform space in your home into an intimate gym haven.
snntv.com

8 Best Strength Training Workouts for Your Fitness Goals

Originally Posted On: https://bliciousfitness.com/8-best-strength-training-workouts-for-your-fitness-goals/. Looking to not only improve your physique but for your strength as well? Some people go to the gym to lose those holiday pounds, but if you really want to build your body into something to be proud of, you’ll be focusing on strength training.
barbend.com

Best REP Fitness Squat Racks for the Money, Small Spaces, And More

We receive free products to review and may receive commissions on purchases made through our links. See our disclosure page for details. REP Fitness offers an array of squat and power racks — from short racks that can fit into smaller spaces to some of the biggest and most versatile power racks on the market. A squat rack or power rack can be the centerpiece of a home gym set-up. Not only do they allow you to work your lower body, but with the proper accessories (bench, cables, pull-up bars, etc.), you can work your entire body in full. When deciding what rack you want to add to your home gym, there are a wide range of prices and builds to choose from. Most brands offer both squat racks that stick to the basics and power racks that allow you to incorporate upwards of 20 attachments — and REP Fitness is no different.
thezoereport.com

Prepping For A Marathon? This Fitness Device Will Make Training A Breeze

As home workouts continue to be a way of life for many, fitness tech devices have gotten more popular than ever, too. One study found that about 30% of U.S. adults use wearable health care devices, with almost half using them daily. They can do everything from monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, and other health metrics to provide you with whatever type of workout you’re seeking. And they can also help you decompress afterward with a guided meditation and even track how you sleep. If you’re new to fitness tech devices, there’s literally something for everyone, all depending on what you’re seeking to achieve from them.
fitnessgizmos.com

Titan Fitness Power Rack Stealth Leg Press

Meet the Titan Fitness Power Rack Stealth Leg Press: a fitness tool that helps you take your leg day workouts to the next level. This rack mounted fitness tool can also be converted into an arm press or dip station. You can also take it off the rack and use it as a push, pull, or drag sled.
fitnessgizmos.com

P.Y.G. (Pilates Yoga Gym)

Here is another portable pilates system that lets you stretch and strengthen your body at home. The P.Y.G comes with everything you need to get a deep core workout, stretch your tendons, and improve your balance and cardio. You can use the P.Y.G to do yoga, pilates, and gym routines...
inquirer.com

Functional fitness: 3 strength moves to make lifting and carrying easier

Believe it or not, powering through your daily activities requires a great deal of strength and stamina. Whether you are carrying children, hauling heavy grocery bags, or balancing a bulky laundry basket while climbing the stairs, your muscles are always in motion. And after a long day, it’s common to...
fitnessgizmos.com

X3 Elite Band for Strength Training

Meet the X3 Elite Band: a resistance band with 600lbs of peak force that works your muscle harder. It combines with the X3 Bar to give your body a challenging workout anywhere. You will have to use these 10 minutes per day to start seeing results. The X3 goes easier...
fitnessgizmos.com

Rogue DB25-10 Loadable Dumbbell

Every athlete and fitness enthusiast knows the importance of investing in a decent set of dumbbells. The Rogue DB25-10 Loadable Dumbbell comes with everything you need to push your body hard. It has a stainless steel shaft. This loadable dumbbell has 4″ loadable sleeves. It weighs 9.2lbs when unloaded. This...
fitnessgizmos.com

ProFitness Barbell Pad for Squats

Doing squats is good for your body but you wouldn’t want to put unnecessary pressure on your back or shoulders. The ProFitness Barbell Pad can help. It lets you perform heavy squats more comfortably. It slides over any barbell and distributes the weight to go easier on your back.
fitnessgizmos.com

Titan Fitness 96″ Yukon Bar

Here is a curved barbell that you can use to take your strength training to the next level. The Titan Fitness 96″ Yukon Bar can fit Olympic plates up to 2000lbs. The Yukon Bar has a black oxide coating to protect the shaft against corrosion and scratches. More gadgets...
moneysavingmom.com

Shoe Storage Rack Bench with Padded Seat only $80.99 shipped (Reg. $140!)

This Shoe Storage Rack Bench with Padded Seat would be perfect for the entryway or mudroom. You can get this Shoe Storage Rack Bench with Padded Seat in Maple for just $80.99 shipped when you use the promo code GETORGANIZED at checkout!. This bench is built with 10 cubbies to...
fitnessgizmos.com

Thermasol TMS68BIC Modular Sauna Room

Everyone knows that sauna has many benefits for your body. The Thermasol TMS68BIC is a modular sauna room that lets you try it at home. This 6 x 8′ sauna room has a 8kw heater. It comes with wall and ceiling panels finished with clear Western Red Cedar. This...
fitnessgizmos.com

ProForm Pilates Studio Chair

In the past few years, we have covered plenty of fancy Pilates Reformers here. The ProForm Pilates Studio Chair is also worth a look. It may be compact but lets you perform a wide variety of moves to increase your flexibility, strength, and cardio. This pilates chair has 250bs weight...
Apartment Therapy

This Space-Saving Storage Rack Made Room for the Dish Towels in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have a small kitchen, then you might be familiar with the struggle of how to store so many tools in such a tiny space. Remember, kitchens don’t only hold food: Mine has cleaning supplies under the sink, pots and pans in the cabinet, and storage containers on a shelf in the pantry. Since I don’t have much room on my countertops, I’m always looking for ways to make the most of it it. (My pride and joy is my roll-up dish-drying rack that conveniently lays over my single-basin sink.) But towels? Well, those are another issue altogether.
