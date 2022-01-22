ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Over 15,000 new cases

By Orri Benatar
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 22 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,496,243 +15,677
Hospitalizations 104,685 +295
ICU admissions 12,485 +23
Deaths* 31,987 N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 22,800.

Two arrested after stabbing on Ohio State campus

The department reported 6,025 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,136,154 which is 61.05% of the state’s population. And 17,967 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 5,376 22.1% 17.4%
In ICU 1,112 25.22% 17.55%
On ventilator 744 14.95% 59.96%

Ohio schools reported more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases this week, setting a new record one week after cases shattered a previous record. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, state health director, gave an update, Thursday, where he expressed hope that the omicron variant might soon decline but remained concerned over hospitalization levels . The NFL announced Saturday its ending daily COVID-19 testing for all players, regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

