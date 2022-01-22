Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Over 15,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 22 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,496,243 +15,677 Hospitalizations 104,685 +295 ICU admissions 12,485 +23 Deaths* 31,987 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 22,800.

The department reported 6,025 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,136,154 which is 61.05% of the state’s population. And 17,967 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 5,376 22.1% 17.4% In ICU 1,112 25.22% 17.55% On ventilator 744 14.95% 59.96%

Ohio schools reported more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases this week, setting a new record one week after cases shattered a previous record. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, state health director, gave an update, Thursday, where he expressed hope that the omicron variant might soon decline but remained concerned over hospitalization levels . The NFL announced Saturday its ending daily COVID-19 testing for all players, regardless of vaccination status.

