Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Over 15,000 new cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 22 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,496,243
|+15,677
|Hospitalizations
|104,685
|+295
|ICU admissions
|12,485
|+23
|Deaths*
|31,987
|N/A
The 21-day case average is above 22,800.
The department reported 6,025 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,136,154 which is 61.05% of the state’s population. And 17,967 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
| Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
| Percent of
total beds
| Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|5,376
|22.1%
|17.4%
|In ICU
|1,112
|25.22%
|17.55%
|On ventilator
|744
|14.95%
|59.96%
Ohio schools reported more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases this week, setting a new record one week after cases shattered a previous record. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, state health director, gave an update, Thursday, where he expressed hope that the omicron variant might soon decline but remained concerned over hospitalization levels . The NFL announced Saturday its ending daily COVID-19 testing for all players, regardless of vaccination status.
