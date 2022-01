RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a Monday arrest. On Monday evening, police stopped a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Derek Jaquez in the 500 Block of East 6th Street in Hutchinson, according to a media release. Police called in a K-9 unit to check for drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up ten pounds of marijuana in the back seat of the vehicle.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO