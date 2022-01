If the Las Vegas Raiders don’t hire Rich Bisaccia as their head coach, it doesn’t sound like the longtime assistant will be out of a job for long. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, new Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wants to hire Bisaccia as his special teams coordinator. Eberflus has to replace Chris Tabor, who is taking the same position with the Carolina Panthers, and he has a connection to Bisaccia.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO