Rare Royal Family-Owned Ferrari Is One Of A Kind

When it comes to iconic and rare supercars, the Ferrari Enzo is close to the top of the list if not on the top. Only 400 units of this halo supercar were made by Ferrari between 2002 and 2004. A well-kept example can easily fetch upwards of $3 million and its value is only going to grow exponentially in the future. So it’s quite obvious that preserving all the Ferrari Enzos on this earth is of great importance. Yet, today there’s one less of them. A Ferrari Enzo has been crashed in Baarn, a town close to Amsterdam, Netherlands, which is not the kind of news you would want to hear. The crash was reported by Autoblog.nl and the pictures are hard to watch. The right-hand side of the supercar received the maximum damage with both the wheels of that side ripped off from the body. Both bumpers also look in bad condition, while the impact triggered the airbags.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO