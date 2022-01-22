WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs Hosting Texas A&M Saturday Night
Here's how to watch and listen to Arkansas and Texas A&M on Saturday night.
It's time to start another streak.
After not making a three-pointer for the first time since 1989 against Texas, Arkansas plays the second straight game at Bud Walton Arena, hosting Texas A&M.
The Hogs rolled to a 75-59 win over South Carolina on Wednesday night to even their SEC record at 3-3 after starting 0-3 in league play.
Game Notes
• This will be the 163rd meeting between Arkansas and Texas A&M and the second in 14 days. The Razorbacks own a 104-58 advantage in the series. Arkansas leads, 59-15, in games played at Fayetteville.
• The Hogs have a slight 9-7 advantage — including a 7-1 record in Bud Walton Arena — since A&M joined the SEC for the 2012-13 season.
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-3 SEC) vs Texas A&M Aggies (15-3, 4-1 SEC)
Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Where : Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena (19,200)
TV/ Streaming: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw) and FuboTV .
Radio: HitThatLine.com , ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, XM 190 (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook )
Spread: Arkansas -8, Texas A&M +8
Total: 143.5 – Over: (-118), Under: (-110)
Moneyline: Arkansas -400, Texas A&M +275
