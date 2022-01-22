WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs Hosting Texas A&M Saturday Night

Here's how to watch and listen to Arkansas and Texas A&M on Saturday night.

It's time to start another streak.

After not making a three-pointer for the first time since 1989 against Texas, Arkansas plays the second straight game at Bud Walton Arena, hosting Texas A&M.

The Hogs rolled to a 75-59 win over South Carolina on Wednesday night to even their SEC record at 3-3 after starting 0-3 in league play.

You can listen to the game with Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius 138-XM 190. Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Game Notes

• This will be the 163rd meeting between Arkansas and Texas A&M and the second in 14 days. The Razorbacks own a 104-58 advantage in the series. Arkansas leads, 59-15, in games played at Fayetteville.

• The Hogs have a slight 9-7 advantage — including a 7-1 record in Bud Walton Arena — since A&M joined the SEC for the 2012-13 season.

• Two Saturdays ago, Arkansas was down 17 midway through the second half but clawed its way back to make it a one-point game with 1:38 left. However, Texas A&M answered with a 3-pointer and made its free throws down the stretch to win 86-81. Arkansas was led by JD Notae, who made five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 31 points – his best point production as a Razorback. • Texas A&M is one of six teams that Arkansas has played over 100 times and one of three teams the Razorbacks have at least 100 wins against. The Aggies are the Razorbacks’ most common opponent with 162 games played in the series which dates back to Arkansas’ first season of basketball (1923-24). Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

• Arkansas was 27-of-33 at the free throw line versus South Carolina on Tuesday. With that, the Razorbacks now lead the NCAA in free throws made at 311 and ranks second in free throw attempts with 422. • Arkansas has held its last three opponents to under 60 points and to little surprise has won all three. In fact, Arkansas is 16-0 under Musselman when holding opponents below 60 points. Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-3 SEC) vs Texas A&M Aggies (15-3, 4-1 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Where : Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena (19,200)

TV/ Streaming: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw) and FuboTV .

Radio: HitThatLine.com , ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, XM 190 (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook )

Spread: Arkansas -8, Texas A&M +8

Total: 143.5 – Over: (-118), Under: (-110)

Moneyline: Arkansas -400, Texas A&M +275

Stanley Umude Previews Texas A&M Matchup Saturday (TV-G; 9:24)

• allHOGS Front Page

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.