More than a third of Britons are unable to afford to heat their homes enough to be comfortably warm, a new survey suggests.It comes as energy bills are forecast to shoot up by 50 per cent within months should the government fail to intervene.A number of charities have warned that, without additional support, millions of low-income households are at risk of being forced to ration or turn off their heating to avoid falling into serious debt. The new energy price cap will be announced on 7 February, with average bills predicted to soar by some £700 to £2,000.The threat the...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO