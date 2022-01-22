ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 111 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the...

