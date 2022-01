You will soon meet a new face leading the Boys and Girls Club of Door County. The organization announced on Monday that it has named Eric Blumreich as its new Chief Executive Officer. He comes to Door County after a five-year stint at St. Norbert College as a development officer and 10 years as a camp director for the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Green Bay. Blumreich believes his role with the Boys and Girls Club of Door County is a great blend of his two previous positions.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO