As the years keep rolling by one can’t help but hear the continued praise and criticism of the Jurassic Park franchise, which is rather typical since the feeling is that the first movie was a revolutionary step forward at the time it was created since it brought to life titans from millions of years ago that people have been interested in for quite some time. But the criticism that these dinosaurs are lab creations that bear only a passing resemblance to the actual creatures that used to roam the land has been noted and either given a good deal of attention or disregarded with the thought that Jurassic Park is a movie, and doesn’t need to be one hundred percent accurate. But one question has come to the attention of many people lately as a Reddit user managed to ask what might have happened if the first movie would have had a different director, such as James Cameron. One obvious change feels as though it’s too easy to guess since many believe that this movie would be a lot darker had Cameron managed to put his name on it, especially when it comes to thinking of the movies he’s made throughout his career.

