Cincinnati, OH

Hayden Koval Passes Dikembe Mutombo on NCAA All-Time Blocks Leaderboard

By Russ Heltman
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOEsM_0dt1AsTV00

Koval could crack the top-30 by the end of the 2021-22 season.

CINCINNATI — No finger wag is coming Hayden Koval's way as he climbs the NCAA blocks leaderboard. With a pair of blocks against Tulsa, Koval passed Dikembe Mutombo for 42nd place on the all-time blocks leaderboard. Koval now sits at 355 blocks to Mutombo's 354.

Mutombo is one of the most iconic basketball players of all time. The Basketball Hall of Famer made the NBA all-defense team six times and was a three-time season blocks leader in the league.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mutombo played at Georgetown under John Thompson from 1988-91. He was a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year with the Hoyas.

Koval has a realistic shot to get inside the top-30 all-time rankings over the final stretch of the season. He needs 13 more blocks this season to tie Zeke Marshall (Akron: 2010-13) for 29th all-time.

