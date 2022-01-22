Hayden Koval Passes Dikembe Mutombo on NCAA All-Time Blocks Leaderboard

Koval could crack the top-30 by the end of the 2021-22 season.

CINCINNATI — No finger wag is coming Hayden Koval's way as he climbs the NCAA blocks leaderboard. With a pair of blocks against Tulsa, Koval passed Dikembe Mutombo for 42nd place on the all-time blocks leaderboard. Koval now sits at 355 blocks to Mutombo's 354.

Mutombo is one of the most iconic basketball players of all time. The Basketball Hall of Famer made the NBA all-defense team six times and was a three-time season blocks leader in the league.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mutombo played at Georgetown under John Thompson from 1988-91. He was a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year with the Hoyas.

Koval has a realistic shot to get inside the top-30 all-time rankings over the final stretch of the season. He needs 13 more blocks this season to tie Zeke Marshall (Akron: 2010-13) for 29th all-time.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Four-Star Offensive Tackle Cayden Green Visiting Cincinnati

Look: Cincinnati Announces 70s Throwback Nights, Unveils Classic Uniforms

Three Man Weave: Bearcats Rain Fire From Deep in 90-69 Victory over Tulsa

Bearcats Game Against Houston Rescheduled for March 1st

Offensive Lineman Dartanyan Tinsley Transferring to Cincinnati

Ahmad Gardner a Top-15 Pick in Latest Mock Drafts, Multiple Bearcats Taken in Second Round

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four Players Spread Across 2023-24

Top-25 Recruit A.J. Harris Announces UC is one of his top Schools

Report: Central Michigan Offensive Line Coach Mike Cummings Joining UC in Same Role

Report: Gino Guidugli Elevated From Quarterbacks Coach to Offensive Coordinator

Bearcats add Three-Star Edge Rusher Drew Logan to 2022 Class

2022 Bearcats Commit Josh Reed Named McDonald's All-American Game Nominee

Weekly NET: Bearcats Keep Creeping up Rankings After Undefeated Week

Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford

Bearcats Spot Revealed in Way-Too-Early Top 25

Bearcats Land Hawaii Wide Receiver Nick Mardner in Transfer Portal

Report: Bearcats Defensive Lineman Jabari Taylor Returning for 2022 Season

Bearcats Offer 2023 Hybrid Defender Rohan Davy

Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands

NFL Scout: Desmond Ridder has 'Picture-Perfect' Mechanics

Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Center Gai Chol

UC Offers 2023 Winton Woods Safety Jermaine Mathews

Watch: Trent Dilfer Analyzes new Bearcats Quarterback Luther Richesson

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Guard Evan Tengesdahl

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk