DETROIT – A Detroit man is facing multiple felonies, including murder, in connection to two armed robberies, WDIV Local 4 reports. Dvante Howard, 23, of Detroit, is accused of a liquor store robbery on Jan. 17 on the 20400 block of James Couzens Freeway in Detroit that resulted in the shooting death of 64-year-old Behnam Rasho, of Detroit. He is also accused of a gas station robbery on Dec. 31 on the 20200 block of James Couzens Freeway.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO