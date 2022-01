Gov. Kathy Hochul’s team announced a stay was granted Tuesday on her coronavirus mask mandate. She said, "As governor, my top priority is protecting the people of this state. These measures are critical tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, make schools and businesses safe, and save lives. I commend the attorney general for her defense of the health and safety of New Yorkers, and applaud the Appellate Division, Second Department, for siding with common sense and granting an interim stay to keep the state's important masking regulations in place. We will not stop fighting to protect New Yorkers, and we are confident we will continue to prevail."

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO