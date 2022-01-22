Late bulbs need no chill | Tony Tomeo

The words “be careful what you wish for…” play through my mind often because I get a lot of ideas — and their outcomes are not always flowers and fairies. One day I took notice of a chair in the basement, the one the hubby sits in to watch the fire in the woodstove. I can’t sit in it because of my tailbone issues but was now wishing I could because it is exactly what I need in my sewing room. It has gotten so that my knees require me to turn sideways to stand up, so that my knees are in alignment with each other. This chair swivels back and forth, which would make my knees think it was Christmas, and it doesn’t have casters on it so it wouldn’t roll away on me while I was sewing.

