Gardening

Late bulbs need no chill | Tony Tomeo

Santa Maria Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring bulbs are making a comeback from their unceremonious internments last autumn. Some of the earlier sorts are visibly extending foliage above the surface of the soil. A few narcissus, daffodil and crocus are already blooming! Now it is time to plant late bulbs, or summer bulbs, which start to grow...

santamariatimes.com

chinookobserver.com

I didn’t get my spring bulbs planted yet. Is it too late?

Ideally, spring bulbs need to be planted in early November or before the first hard frost in our area. However, bulbs are also very forgiving and may still bloom even when put into the ground as late as early March, according to Washington State University Extension. Bulbs grow and bloom...
GARDENING
Brainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Bulbs of hardy plants can sometimes be replanted in gardens

Dear Master Gardener: I got a basket filled with bulbs as a gift. After the flowers die can the bulbs be planted in my garden in the spring?. Answer: It depends on what type of bulbs are in your bulb basket. Some hardy bulbs that have been forced into flower, such as daffodils, can be transplanted into your garden. Hyacinths, tulips and most other spring-flowering bulbs that have been forced indoors are usually discarded after blooming. According to Iowa State University Extension, “... the care after flowering is important if attempting to save forced bulbs. After blooming, remove the spent flowers and place the plants in a sunny window. Water regularly until the foliage begins to yellow. At this point, gradually cut back on watering until the foliage withers and dies. Carefully remove the bulbs from the potting soil, allow them to dry for 1 or 2 weeks, then store the bulbs in a cool, dry location. Plant the bulbs in fall.”
GARDENING
Food52

Yes, You Can Store Tulip Bulbs Till Fall—But Should You?

There are so many beautiful flowers, but we humans certainly have a special relationship with tulips. And when we love something, we want to hold on to it for as long as possible. After the tulips have finished blooming, we want to see them bloom again the year after… and the year after that.
GARDENING
Fort Bend Herald

ANNUAL CALADIUM BULB SALE, 2022 GARDEN CLUB OF RICHMOND

The Garden Club of Richmond is holding its annual Caladium Bulb Sale. Bulbs can be pre-ordered and will be available for pick-up March 9th and 10th (10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) and March 11th 10:00 a.m. – noon) at Joseph’s Coffee & Cigars, 202 Morton Street in Richmond. All bulbs are No. 1 “fancy-leafed” and are available in the following colors: Red (Red Flash-sun), Pink (Carolyn Whorton-full sun or shade), and White (Candidum-white background with deep green veining-partial sun or shade). New varieties added to our broad array of choices are White Christmas – (white background with intense green veining – shade), FM Joyner – (Green netted veining with shades of pink and white – sun tolerant) and Fanny Munson – (Flamingo pink with green edges – shade).
RICHMOND, TX
SPY

The Best Men’s Sweaters for Looking Cool While Staying Warm

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Sweater weather is finally upon us, and in a big way. The right sweater can make a world of difference if you’re dealing with frigid weather, and that’s no more true than when you layer up with one of the best men’s sweaters. We’ve got options aplenty for you in that regard. Whether you’re an avid sweater collector or need a few new pieces to spice up...
APPAREL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Dividing bulbs in the victory garden

I have four children. Three are adults, ages 33, 32 and 22. One is still at home and in high school; she is 14. I’m the oldest child in my family, so my sister often thinks I have supernatural parenting ability because I’ve managed to get most of my children grown and out of the house.
GARDENING
