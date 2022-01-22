Talks under way on compromise to gerrymandered Ohio Statehouse maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats bolstered by a high court victory this month appear to be digging in their heels against another round of gerrymandered legislative maps in Ohio .

The state’s bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission repeatedly recessed for long stretches on Saturday ahead of a midnight deadline set by its members to hash out a compromise that satisfies members of both parties.

The Ohio Supreme Court invalidated earlier maps as unduly favoring the Republicans who drew them and gave the commission 10 days to draw new ones.

Time pressure is intense, with a candidate filing deadline for the May 3 primary coming Feb. 2.

