This Microwave Popcorn Popper Is the Fastest Route to My Favorite Snack

One of the things I try and strive for is supporting local businesses whenever possible. For example, I never shop at Wal-Mart and I try to find a product locally first before being forced to order it online. When it comes to local restaurants, it's the same concept. Trust me, I love some chain restaurants just as much as anybody. But, why spend your money on a burger at McDonald's when you could pay a little bit more and get a much better product from a local diner that cares about its customers? Here are some of my favorites right here in Billings.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO