Va. parent accused of misdemenanor for words to school board

 6 days ago

LURAY, Va. (AP) — A Virginia parent has been charged with a misdemeanor for her comments to a local school board weighing whether to align its mask-wearing policy with an executive order by new Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would make masks optional for students.

Amelia Ruffner King, 42, of Luray, was charged with making an oral threat while on school property and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond, the Luray Police Department said in a statement late Friday.

During a meeting of the Page County School Board on Thursday, a woman identified as King told board members that her children would not be wearing a mask Monday, when Youngkin’s order would take effect. “And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready,” she said.

The school board voted 4-2 to approve the “parent choice” policy. During the board meeting later Thursday, King apologized to the board in an email read aloud by a board member, the Daily News-Record of Harrisonburg reported.

“I in no way meant to imply ‘all guns loaded’ as in actual firearms, but rather all resources I can muster to make sure that my children get to attend school without masks,” according to King’s statement, read by the board member.

Authorities had said they would investigate her earlier comments. Luray police said King also had contacted law enforcement to apologize, a statement said.

