Changing and growing. Emma Roberts opened up about finding herself amid news of her split from Garrett Hedlund in a new interview. “I’m at a place where I can say, ‘I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,'” the American Horror Story actor, 30, told Tatler in a new cover story published on Friday, January 28, after declining to comment on her relationship with Hedlund, 37. “My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I’m standing now at the age of 30.”

