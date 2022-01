York was shuffled down to the taxi squad Wednesday. The decision to demote York is likely nothing more than a cap-saving measure considering the team isn't expected to get Ryan Ellis (lower body) back any time soon. Still, even when York does get the opportunity to play, he hasn't offered much in the way of fantasy value, as he has just three points in 11 contests while averaging 19:24 of ice time.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO