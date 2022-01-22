ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Playoffs Injury Report: Derrick Henry returns, Leonard Fournette in limbo for divisional round

By Juan Carlos Blanco
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're down to the final eight in the battle to participate in Super Bowl LVI, and for those playing postseason Fantasy contests, there is a refreshingly light injury report for the divisional round. Quarterbacks and tight ends don't have a single representative, while running backs and receivers have only a sparse...

SOURCE SPORTS: Antonio Brown Claims The Buccaneers Offered To Pay Him $200k To Get Some Mental Health Help

Antonio Brown is on a media tour to clear his name that he doesn’t have mental health issues. Brown and his attorney, Sean Burstyn, sat down for an interview with Bryant Gumbel for HBO’s “Real Sports” this week. During that interview Brown and Burstyn say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered to pay Brown $200,000 to check into a mental health treatment facility.
Tom Brady Retiring After Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Playoff Loss, Report Says

Tom Brady is getting ready to retire from the NFL. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is preparing to retire from the game, with an official announcement coming soon. La Canfora says Brady doesn't want to wait to make a decision later because he doesn't want to cut into the Buccaneers' ability to change their plans for the 2022 season. At the same time, he doesn't want to take the attention away from the teams who are playing in the Super Bowl.
These parking prices for Rams-49ers might make your head explode

Paying for parking ahead of the 2021 NFC Championship Game between the No. 6 San Francisco 49ers and the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams will cost someone a small fortune. For fans planning on attending the 2021 NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, you might as well start walking to SoFi Stadium now, as the parking prices are beyond ridiculous.
Buccaneers' Vyncint Smith: Signs futures deal with Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers signed Smith to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old was brought in for a workout ahead of the Buccaneers' divisional-round loss to the Rams and appears to have impressed. His most productive season in the NFL was with the Jets in 2019, when he caught 17 of 31 targets for 225 yards. However, he's made just nine appearances and caught one pass since then.
How to watch Rams vs. 49ers: Kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, key matchups for NFC title game

Three years ago, the Los Angeles Rams represented the NFC in the Super Bowl. They did not achieve their ultimate goal, falling short against Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and the New England Patriots. Two years ago, the San Francisco 49ers represented the NFC in the Super Bowl. They did not achieve their ultimate goal, either, falling short against Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
Bruce Arians Has Telling Admission About Byron Leftwich

Of all the assistant coaches on Bruce Arians’ staff, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich appears the most likely to get a head coaching job in 2022. And Arians is preparing for that possibility. According to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, Arians addressed the possibility of Leftwich leaving this past...
Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
